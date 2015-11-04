Benzema not involved in Valbuena sex tape blackmail - lawyer

Karim Benzema's legal representative has stressed that the Real Madrid star was not involved in an alleged attempt to extort fellow footballer Mathieu Valbuena using a sex tape, after the France striker was questioned by police on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old was brought in for questioning by French police in Versailles, reportedly over his familiarity with the group thought to be behind an alleged attempt to blackmail Valbuena.

And Benzema's lawyer has insisted the player merely put himself at the police's disposal to assist with their investigation.

"Karim wishes to put an end to all the polemics that have emerged following this case, in which he has played no part whatsoever," lawyer Sylvain Cormier told AFP.

"When his name first emerged in the press, Karim immediately made it clear that he was standing at the disposal of investigators.

"Karim went to Versailles to answer some questions, but he has absolutely not done anything wrong. He has nothing to hide.

"He is happy and quite satisfied to be able to finally end this painful controversy."

Benzema is the second high-profile name to report to the police over the case after former France international Djibril Cisse was questioned before being released without charge.