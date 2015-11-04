Benzema reportedly to remain in custody overnight

Karim Benzema is set to spend the night in custody as investigations into his potential role in an alleged attempt to blackmail Mathieu Valbuena using a sex tape continue, according to reports in France.

The 27-year-old was brought in for questioning by French police in Versailles, reportedly over his familiarity with the group thought to be behind an alleged attempt to blackmail France team-mate Valbuena.

Earlier on Wednesday, Benzema's lawyer Sylvain Cormier told AFP his client "played no part whatsoever".

Local media now state the Real Madrid striker will remain in custody overnight, but Cormier insists Benzema remains composed despite the situation.

"His mood is calm," Cormier told reporters.

"My client answers the questions, I recall that it was he who took the initiative to make himself available to the judges."

Benzema is the second high-profile name to report to the police over the case after former France international Djibril Cisse was questioned before being released without charge.