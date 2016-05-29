Benzema wants Madrid stay after Champions League win

Champions League winner Karim Benzema hopes to remain at Real Madrid for "many years" amid rumours of a possible departure.

Benzema earned his second Champions League medal with Madrid after the Spanish capital club overcame Atletico Madrid 5-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw at the end of extra time in Milan on Saturday.

The 28-year-old France international has emerged a possible target for Manchester United since former Madrid boss Jose Mourinho was appointed on Friday, but Benzema has no plans to leave the Santiago Bernabeu.

"I am happy here and I hope to be here for many years," Benzema said.

"I thank the people in Madrid for being there for me and my family. Thanks to everybody because they are part of my life and we are going to be used to winning titles."

Benzema added: "I am very proud of the team and I am glad because it is a very important title for everybody and I have to thank to the supporters, the club's president [Florentino Perez], the coach [Zinedine Zidane], the players and today we are in Madrid's history."

Not called up for Euro 2016 in France, Benzema ended the season with 28 goals in all competitions for Madrid.