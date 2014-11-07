Berahino: I may have to move on from West Brom

The 21-year-old Burundi-born striker has taken the Premier League by storm this season after breaking into the Albion first team in the 2013-14 campaign.

Berahino has scored seven goals in 10 top-flight appearances for Alan Irvine's side and was rewarded with a first England call-up this week, having also been prolific at Under-21 level on the international stage.

The pacy frontman's form has led to talk of a move away from The Hawthorns and the Albion academy graduate has not ruled out leaving the club in order to play at the highest level.

"If that's what it comes to, yeah, it will have to be that." he told reporters on Friday.

"But obviously I appreciate what West Brom have done for me and I am working each day to win the club as many games as can. Right now I am focused on West Brom."

Irvine believes Berahino will benefit from staying with Albion for the time being and stressed the importance of making the right move if the time comes when he decides to seek pastures new.

The Scot said: "We all know certain clubs are competing in the Champions League spots every year.

"It's important for any young player to go when time is right for them. Who knows the future?

"Right now Saido is in a good place, playing week in, week out for a team giving him benefits to play to his strengths. There is an opportunity to learn here and become a better player.

"It is important young players don’t go to the wrong place at the wrong time. Saido needs good people to advise him if those situations come up."