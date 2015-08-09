Berahino should stay at WBA for another season - Pulis

West Brom manager Tony Pulis believes Saido Berahino would be best served spending another Premier League season at The Hawthorns, amid reported interest from Tottenham and Manchester City.

Berahino is a player in demand after scoring 14 goals in 38 league appearances last term, with speculation linking the 22-year-old forward to Tottenham and City.

Pulis, however, has not given up hope of retaining the England under-21 international.

"He is a good player and we want to keep him and we want him to stay at the football club," Pulis said ahead of WBA's Premier League opener against City on Monday.

"I believe another year playing regular football at West Bromwich Albion will make him a better player.

"It will make him a stronger character and better player that is my opinion."

If Berahino does indeed stay at the club, Pulis is hoping to partner the youngster with new signing Rickie Lambert, whom he believes can help take the former's game to another level.

Pulis added: "Last year we relied a lot on Saido's goals.

"Rickie has a really good goalscoring record and we are hoping he will add to what Saido did last year.

"He will give us another threat. Rickie is a senior player and good character as well. I think Saido will learn a lot off him."