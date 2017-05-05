Berahino will give up post-season break in fitness bid

Stoke City striker Saido Berahino will forego a post-season break as he looks to hit the ground running next term, manager Mark Hughes has confirmed.

Berahino was a £12million January arrival at the bet365 Stadium after falling out of favour with Tony Pulis at West Brom.

The former England Under-21 striker has not found the net in 12 Stoke games, but Hughes remains happy with Berahino's performances and praised his commitment.

"Saido just needs to keep performing in games like he is," said Hughes ahead of Saturday's trip to Bournemouth. "We all feel he is getting close to breaking his duck.

"His general play is better, his physical condition is better. We've still got games in this season, but next year when he's had a full pre-season he will benefit from the games he's had this year.

"Next season is when we'll judge him more harshly. He's not going to have much of a break this summer, he's going to be doing extra work prior to the group coming back.

"He wants to make sure he is ready for the new season – that shows his commitment."

Hughes confirmed that captain Ryan Shawcross and injured midfielder Stephen Ireland will be offered new contracts at the club.

The Potters boss also addressed rumoured interest in goalkeeper Jack Butland, reported to have caught the eye of Manchester City after successfully returning from a year sidelined by an ankle injury.

"Jack's an outstanding keeper and I'm sure in the future there will be more concrete interest, but at the moment it's just speculation," said the Welshman.

"He's only just got back in the team and speculation from before his injury has started again. From Jack's point of view he's concentrating on staying fit and well.

"He understands what he's got here, playing in the Premier League, he's had senior international recognition here and I know he's very happy here and recognises the part we've played in his development, sending him out on loan at the right time and giving him the chance.

"Jack will have suitors in the future no doubt because he's an outstanding young English keeper, but that's for the future and his immediate focus is playing for Stoke where he's very happy."