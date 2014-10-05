Berahino will only get better, says Irvine

The Burundi-born England Under-21 international scored five Premier League goals in 32 appearances last season, but has matched that tally already after just seven games this term, as well as adding the winner in a League Cup win over Hull City last week.

Berahino is level with Manchester City's Sergio Aguero in the league scoring charts, behind only Diego Costa of Chelsea, who has seven strikes to his name.

The 21-year-old netted from the penalty spot in Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Liverpool and, with some beginning to tout Berahino for a possible England call-up, Irvine believes the forward will only get better as he looks to develop his game.

"Everybody's talking about Saido at the moment and understandably so," the Scot said. "He's a really talented young player and he's going to miss chances.

"He's still got plenty of things to work on he knows that, he's very level-headed and a very grounded lad.

"He's really professional in the way he goes about his work on a day-to-day basis.

"He knows he has to improve and I've got absolutely no doubt that he will continue to improve. I thought he was a handful for Liverpool and he needs to be that little more clinical at times.

"But he'll get that because of how he works on a day-to-day basis. He works on his finishing after every session."