Berardi agent rules out Werder Bremen switch

The 19-year-old has risen to prominence this season by scoring 11 goals in 15 league appearances for the Serie A strugglers.

Berardi's stock climbed even further after a four-goal haul in the shock 4-3 victory over Milan on January 12.

Reports have linked Berardi with a move to the Bundesliga, and Werder Bremen are thought to be among his suitors.

But the player's representative, Simone Seghedoni, suggested that would not be the case as the player has no desire to depart the club, although he did not rule out an exit at the end of the season.

"Werder Bremen? As far as I'm aware there is nothing concrete," he told TuttoJuve.

"But even if an offer did come in, it would not be considered until June.

"If there is one certainty it's that Domenico will be at Sassuolo until the end of the season.

"He has no will to leave and the club have no intention of letting him go."