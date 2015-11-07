Berardi in Barcelona flirt

Sassuolo attacker Domenico Berardi says it would be hard to turn down Barcelona if the Catalan giants came knocking as he dreams of playing alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar.

The 21-year-old, who joined Sassuolo from Juventus on a permanent basis back in June, has been in sublime form in 2015 and is regarded as one of the best young forwards in Europe.

Juve reportedly have an option to re-sign him for €16 million at the end of the season, but the reigning Serie A champions may face stiff competition from Barca.

"I have never really thought about playing for Barcelona, but it would be great to just train alongside Messi," Berardi told Sky Sport.

"If I had to pick between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, I would pick Messi.

"An attacking trio of Messi, Neymar and Berardi would not be bad at all..."

Berardi has netted twice in eight Serie A appearances this term, after scoring 15 goals in 32 league games in 2014-15.