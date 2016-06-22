Berardi is ours and going nowhere - Carnevali

Domenico Berardi is set to remain with Sassuolo amid reported interest from Inter, according to general manager Giovanni Carnevali.

The 21-year-old is said to be on the San Siro club's radar after netting 49 times in 127 league appearances for Sassuolo.

It has been suggested Juventus retained a buy-back clause after ending a co-ownership agreement for the forward, but Carnevali insists the Serie A champions hold no influence over Berardi's future.

"Together with Domenico we took an important decision 20 days ago," he said in quotes reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport. "He chose to play with us for another season. That's why his sale is not even being considered.

"I'd like to specify that our consolidated relationship with Juve means nothing in this situation, so much so that the Bianconeri have no option on the player.

"Berardi is our treasure. We gave up on €25 million to keep counting on his contribution this season. Our plans haven't changed and in any case Inter haven't presented any written offer yet."