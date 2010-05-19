Berbatov determined to prove worth

The Bulgarian front-man has yet to fully justify the £30.75 million Sir Alex Ferguson paid to take him from Tottenham Hotspur in 2008.

The 29-year-old - who bagged 12 goals last season - has yet to win over the majority of the Old Trafford faithful, unconvinced by his languid style and poor record in front of goal.

Ferguson is thought to be keen to bring in another forward over the summer, after United were left relying on the form and goals of Wayne Rooney too much in 2009/10.

However Berbatov has insisted that he wants to stay on with the Red Devils and prove he’s worth the money they paid for him two years ago.

Speaking to Bulgarian daily 24 Chassa, Berbatov said: "My goal is to remain with United, the best team in the world, and to see out my contract with the club.

"I know I have the qualities to do so. By joining Manchester United I have achieved everything I wanted.

"I want to ask why every second question I get is about where I am going next year.

"I wonder why the media don't wish me luck for my next year with United, but ask me where I am going."

By Owen Edwards

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook