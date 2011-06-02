Berbatov to fight for Man United place

The 30-year-old former Bulgaria captain has been strongly linked with a move away from Old Trafford but he said he was determined to fight to regain his place.

"I'm a Manchester United player and I'll be glad to fulfil my contract," Berbatov told Bulgarian 24 Chasa daily.

"Everyone is going through some difficulties but I've always been fighting for a regular place and I'll continue fighting for it. I never gave up in my life.

"On July 4 everything begins all over again, the battle for the cups, the battle for the regular places."

Berbatov revealed that he watched the Champions League Final on TV in the dressing room.

"I was disappointed," said Berbatov. "I was ashamed that I was left out of the squad.

"And that's why I didn't want people to see how sad I was... because I can't hide my emotions.

"I preferred to stay on my own in the dressing room.

Berbatov joined United from Tottenham Hotspur in 2008 for a club record fee of 30.75 million pounds but soon came under fire from British media and United supporters after failing to reproduce his scoring form.

"I had many happy moments with United," said Berbatov. "We won the 19th title and I became the league's top scorer.

"I'm very proud of it. I came to England from a little country and I know that during every training session, during every game I have to be better that the others because I'm a foreigner.

"To be the top scorer in England is just fantastic.

"They're all precious," Berbatov replied when asked about his most valuable goal of the season.

"But, of course, I can't skip the Liverpool hat-trick. To score three goals against Liverpool is a great achievement and the fans always remind me about it, so I just can't forget this one."

Michael Owen signed a contract extension and Berbatov knows it will be another tough season for him.

"Manchester United is the biggest step for me," he said."Everything beyond United is a step back."