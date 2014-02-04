Berbatov 'not at Monaco to replace anyone'

The Bulgarian's switch from Fulham on the final day of the transfer window comes in the wake of Radamel Falcao's cruciate ligament injury, which is likely to keep the latter sidelined for much of the remainder of the season.

However, Berbatov said he was not in the principality to fill the void, but would do all he could to bring success to Stade Louis II.

"I do not come to replace anyone, I just come to help the team win with my experience and my goals," he said. "I love the beautiful game, I love to give a good show to the public.

"I was looking for something new, when Monaco contacted me the decision was easy to take.

"My future at the club will depend on my performance and the team. For the moment I don't think about it."

The 33-year-old also revealed he had already enjoyed a training session with his new team-mates ahead of Sunday's Ligue 1 top-of-the-table clash against Paris Saint-Germain.

"This morning it was very intense training, but I was used to it in England," he added. "Paris is a great team, it's perfect to begin with such a game."

Berbatov scored 20 goals in 54 appearances in all competitions for Fulham.