Bergara pleased with Moyes impact at Real

The Scot was brought to San Sebastian earlier this month for his first managerial role since his ill-fated tenure at Manchester United following the departure of Jagoba Arrasate.

Moyes endured a difficult only season at Old Trafford in 2013-14, but has been entrusted with turning around fortunes at the Anoeta, starting with Saturday's trip to Deportivo La Coruna.

And having trained under the former Everton boss for around a week, Bergara explained that he has brought fresh impetus to the Sociedad camp.

"At the moment they are harder sessions and there is a lot of focus, intensity, getting stuck in and pressurising opponents," Bergara told a news conference.

"They've been short but intense and we've enjoyed them. I get the feeling the new coach is looking forward to the challenge and has come in with some very clear ideas.

"He knows what he wants from us and has already got to know us. He wants us to be on top of our rivals and that's what we've been working towards."

Bergara also explained there was no problem in terms of language between Moyes and his squad.

"We understand the basic theories and for other things we have the services of a translator, but it hasn't proved to be a barrier," he added.