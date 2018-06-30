Berisha has Lazio medical ahead of Salzburg switch

Valon Berisha underwent a medical at Lazio on Saturday ahead of his prospective move from Red Bull Salzburg.

The Kosovo international arrived at Clinica Paideia for tests ahead of what is anticipated to be a €7.5million move to the Stadio Olimpico.

Berisha, who scored in the first leg of Salzburg's Europa League quarter-final victory over Lazio in April, is expected to sign a deal running until 2023.

The 25-year-old will follow Mattia Sprocati, whose arrival from Salernitana was announced on Friday, and Riza Durmisi in moving to the Italian capital this close-season.