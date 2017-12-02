Berizzo discharged from hospital after successful cancer surgery

Sevilla coach Eduardo Berizzo will continue his recovery at home after being discharged from hospital following successful prostate cancer surgery.

Berizzo's illness was revealed following Sevilla's stunning comeback in a 3-3 Champions League draw against Liverpool last month.

Ernesto Marcucci was placed in charge of first-team affairs in Berizzo's absence, with Sevilla offering no timescale for the coach's return to the dugout.

A Sevilla statement released on Saturday read: "Eduardo Berizzo has been discharged from hospital this Saturday after four days of recuperation after undergoing surgery on Tuesday on the prostate adenocarcinoma he was diagnosed with a few weeks ago.

"Berizzo will continue his post-operation recovery at home."

Sevilla beat Deportivo La Coruna 2-0 in LaLiga on Saturday to make it three wins out of three in all competitions since Berizzo's illness came to light.