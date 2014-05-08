Berlusconi not looking to sell up at Milan

The former Italian prime minister last month denied suggestions that he was willing to sell a majority stake in the 18-time Serie A champions.

Rumours have indicated that investors from Singapore and China have interest in purchasing Milan.

However, Berlusconi has once again reaffirmed his desire to retain his share of the club.

Berlusconi told Radio Capital: "I do not think I will sell, in spite of a football team that faces many difficulties on the international scene where the protagonists are those who have Arabic money and it is difficult to compete against."

There is also considerable speculation that Milan coach Clarence Seedorf, who took over from Massimiliano Allegri in January, will leave in the close-season.

And Berlusconi refused to deny those claims, revealing that the Dutchman's future will be decided at a board meeting at the end of the campaign.

"We will decide together, at a meeting of the board at the end of the season," he added.

"Clarence has a contract that says he will be with us for the next two years."