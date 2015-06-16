Bermuda 0 Guatemala 1: Cincotta sends visitors through

Guatemala defeated Bermuda 1-0 in World Cup qualifying to advance, as defender Stefano Cincotta struck his maiden goal at international level.

Having been held to a scoreless draw at home in the first leg of the tie, Guatemala prevailed at the Bermuda National Stadium in Hamilton on Monday to claim a spot in CONCACAF's third round of qualifying.

Cincotta, who plays club football for Chemnitzer FC in Germany's third tier, scored in the 27th minute, overlapping down the left before firing the ball across Bermuda goalkeeper Dale Eve and inside the far post.

The result ended Bermuda's unbeaten run at seven games, with the Caribbean nation tasting defeat for the first time in 2015.