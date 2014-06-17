Bernardez hoping to be fit for Ecuador clash

The defender hobbled out of the 3-0 loss to France at half-time on Sunday with an ankle problem and was replaced by Osman Chavez.

That defeat, exacerbated by the dismissal of midfielder Wilson Palacios, left Honduras bottom of Group E with two games remaining.

Ecuador, defeated 2-1 to Switzerland in their opener, are next up and, knowing victory is imperative for both sides in their hopes of qualification, Bernardez is doing everything he can to win his fitness battle.

"My ankle bothered me," he said.

"I wanted to keep playing, but the doctor recommended that I didn't, so we had to make a change.

"But we are going to work on my recovery in the next few days and see if I'm ready for Friday.

"We know that we can not play one on one with anyone, but football is 11 against 11 and we have to give something extra to move forward. We will do our best."