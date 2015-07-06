Bertrand set for lay-off after knee surgery

Southampton full-back Ryan Bertrand is unlikely to be fit for the start of the Premier League season after undergoing minor knee surgery.

The England international faces in the region of five to six weeks on the sidelines following after manager Ronald Koeman confirmed he had a minor operation on both knees.

"Ryan Bertrand had a small surgery 10 days ago in both knees and he will be out for the next coming weeks," Koeman said.

"The numbers of defenders we have is too small and we need more competition.

"[He'll be out] Around five, six weeks."

Koeman revealed that he is looking to address this defensive shortfall by signing Cuco Martina from FC Twente and is confident a deal for the 25-year-old Curacao international can be wrapped up.

"That's true, we have an interest in the player and would like to sign the player," he added. "It's close."

Southampton begin their 2015-16 Premier League campaign away at Newcastle United on August 9.