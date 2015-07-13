Besic out of Everton's pre-season tour

Everton will be without Muhamed Besic for their pre-season tour to Singapore after the midfielder picked up an ankle problem.

Besic sustained the injury during Saturday's 4-0 friendly win at Swindon Town and was left behind as a caution, with the rest of the squad flying out to the Far East on Monday.

Everton are due to take part in a four-team tournament that also includes Stoke City, Arsenal and a Singapore Select XI.

"He hasn't travelled because we assessed him the day after Swindon and he had a little bit of an inflammation," Everton boss Roberto Martinez said.

"It's not a major worry but with that sort of niggle you don't want to be playing and now he's going to be working hard at Finch Farm to make sure he can travel to Scotland. I expected him to be fully fit for that."

Besic has been replaced in the squad by 17-year-old Ryan Ledson, who made his first-team debut in the UEFA Europa League last season.