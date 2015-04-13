Besiktas coach Bilic denies West Ham talks

Besiktas coach Bilic is fondly remembered at Upton Park after impressing as a defender during his playing days between 1996 and 1997.

Allardyce's future at the Premier League club has been shrouded in doubt after a promising opening half to the season has been followed by a dismal run of form in 2015, with the club winning just two league matches since the turn of the year.

Former Croatia boss Bilic has been linked with a return to the club, but he insists there is no substance in the reports.

In an interview with Fanatik, Bilic said: "I do not know who keeps spreading the West Ham link but I can tell you I am not in talks with the club.

"My future will be decided at the end of the season with Besiktas.

"I am very pleased with the work I do, and think I do my job well. I have not received an offer from anyone."