Besiktas coach Bilic denies West Ham talks
Slaven Bilic has moved to dismiss rumours that he has held talks with West Ham about the possibility of replacing Sam Allardyce as manager next season.
Besiktas coach Bilic is fondly remembered at Upton Park after impressing as a defender during his playing days between 1996 and 1997.
Allardyce's future at the Premier League club has been shrouded in doubt after a promising opening half to the season has been followed by a dismal run of form in 2015, with the club winning just two league matches since the turn of the year.
Former Croatia boss Bilic has been linked with a return to the club, but he insists there is no substance in the reports.
In an interview with Fanatik, Bilic said: "I do not know who keeps spreading the West Ham link but I can tell you I am not in talks with the club.
"My future will be decided at the end of the season with Besiktas.
"I am very pleased with the work I do, and think I do my job well. I have not received an offer from anyone."
