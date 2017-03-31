Best is yet to come from Pogba, says Robson

Former Manchester United captain Bryan Robson praised Paul Pogba but urged patience as he expects more to come from the world's most expensive player.

Pogba made a blockbuster return to United from Italian champions Juventus for an initial £89million but the France international has struggled for consistency at Old Trafford.

The 24-year-old - who is recovering from a hamstring injury after a heavy workload of 41 matches in all competitions - has divided opinion, earning mixed reviews for his performances.

Robson, however, has been encouraged by what he has seen from Pogba.

"People are looking for him to be really outstanding because of the price tag but it's not as easy as that," Robson told Omnisport.

"I think Paul's done really well in certain parts of the season. He's stepped up to the mark in some big games where United have went on to win them but I think there's still more to come from Paul.

"I think he's still got that little bit more quality which we haven't quite seen yet."

Pogba is set to miss United's hosting of West Brom in the Premier League on Saturday as Jose Mourinho's side look to solidify their top-four charge amid an 18-game unbeaten streak.

United - who won the EFL Cup in February - are fifth in the standings, four points adrift of fourth-placed Liverpool with two matches in hand.

The Manchester club are also in the quarter-finals of the Europa League against Anderlecht under the leadership of Mourinho, who replaced Louis van Gaal in the off-season.

"I think Mourinho overall has done a great job. His signings have been really good," Robson added.

"I think he's gotten used to the players and he knows the best formation for the players. And they're on a very good run at the moment."