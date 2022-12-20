Beth Mead shortlisted for BBC Sports Personality of the Year award - and is odds on favourite to win

Beth Mead has been announced as one of the six sportspeople shortlisted for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award, with the Arsenal and England forward odds on favourite to receive the accolade.

The 27-year-old is up against the gymnast Jessica Gadirova, curling's Eve Muirhead, cricketer Ben Stokes, snooker player Ronnie O'Sullivan and athletics star Jake Wightman.

Despite suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament last month, Mead enjoyed a stellar 2022, picking up the Euro 2022 golden boot and being named player of the tournament as England women's team won their first-ever international tournament.

Indeed, she scored six goals and managed five assists at Euro 2022, and, in the Ballon d'Or Feminin, Mead also finished as runner-up to Spaniard Alexia Putellas, capping off a brilliant year.

She didn't only perform well for England, though, with her Arsenal displays also extremely impressive. In the 2021/22 season, Mead became the Women's Super League (WSL) all-time assists leader.

Overall, Mead managed 14 goals and 19 assists in 34 starts across the season, a phenomenal return and giving credence to the many nominations for player of the year awards she received at the end of the campaign.

Given to the sportsperson judged by the public to have achieved the most that year, Mead is the clear favourite to win the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award, too, her odds ridiculously short at just 1/33.

The winner will be announced on BBC One on Wednesday 21 December, with the public voting for their preferred victor during the show. Details will be announced during the show on how to vote.

Unfortunately, Mead is set to miss the remainder of the WSL season through her ACL injury, and she may even miss the Women's World Cup being held in Australia and New Zealand in July and August next summer.

Elsewhere, Lionel Messi has already been named the World Sport Star of the Year in the awards, after the Argentine finally lifted the World Cup trophy on Sunday.