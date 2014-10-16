Betting link 'absurd' insists Lazio's Mauri

Italian newspaper La Repubblica has reported that Mauri - handed a six-month ban in October last year for failing to report a case of match-fixing - is being investigated by prosecutors on links to Roberto Palmieri.

Investigations centre around a conversation on Skype between Palmieri - close friend of Italian defender Alessandro Zamperini - and an account with the username 'stefano160268' which has been linked to Mauri.

The conversation mentioned betting on a Serie A match between Lecce and Lazio in 2011, specifically on the game featuring more than 4.5 goals - coincidentally it ended 4-2 in favour of the Romans.

However, Mauri has slammed reports linking the 34-year-old midfielder to the Skype account.

"I read in the usual vague and misinformed papers that my name is back in the centre of the investigation because the authorities suspect 'Stefano160268' is me," wrote Mauri via his Facebook page on Thursday.

"This is truly absurd and incredible: the Cremona authorities have had access to my personal computer for over two years.

"It did not take [nor does it now!] much to verify what Skype account I used. From the information there it is possible to trace the user who appeared in the papers, who I hope the authorities have already found and who certainly is not me.

"I cannot believe that such important news organisations did not research this story properly. I realise the 'Mauri scandal' has more of an impact on the front page, but I cannot accept this constant suspicion and therefore from now on I'll protect my good name with my lawyers."