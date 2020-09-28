Bidvest Wits trio joins Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns have continued to bolster their squad after announcing the signing Ricardo Goss, Haashim Domingo and Gift Motupa.

The trio joined Masandawana after leaving Bidvest Wits after the club sold its Premier Soccer League (PSL) status to GladAfrica Championship outfit Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

The former Wits trio have since put pen to paper on a five-year contract with the club as Sundowns continue to strengthen their squad ahead of the new 2020-21 season.

The reigning PSL champions have now released the following statement on their new signing.

‘Mamelodi Sundowns have completed the signing of Bidvest Wits trio namely Haashim Domingo, Ricardo Goss and Gift Motupa on five-year deals each,’ a club statement read.

‘Masandawana continues to strengthen the squad ahead of the new 2020/21 season.’