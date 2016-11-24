Bieber cheats on Barca with Real Madrid's Ramos

Just days after scoring a goal at Barcelona training, Justin Bieber has threatened to follow in the infamous footsteps of Luis Figo by fraternising with the club's mortal enemy Real Madrid.

Bieber found the back of the net and had a selfie taken with Neymar at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper training base in Catalonia earlier this week.

But any Blaugrana fans who were inspired to become 'Beliebers' at the sight of their heroes hanging out with the Canadian pop star are likely to be swiftly reconsidering their allegiance after Bieber also posed for a photo with Madrid's Sergio Ramos.

In Bieber's defence, the 22-year-old doesn't appear particularly impressed to be in the company of the decorated Spain international, so perhaps his true affections still reside at Camp Nou.