Bielsa wants Leeds to be more ruthless

Marcelo Bielsa wants his Leeds side to be more ruthless despite an impressive 2-0 win at home to QPR.

Like so often this season at home, United dominated their opponents for much of the contest but only had a slender lead to show for it through a Tyler Roberts first half strike.

They did manage to seal a second – through Jack Harrison late on – but it is a familiar pattern for Bielsa’s side at Elland Road where they have scored just seven goals in as many games this term.

On scoring the vital second goal, Bielsa said: “For all of us, it makes us happy.

“We were more calm and if we win by one goal and you have five minutes left, then everybody is nervous in the stadium.

“So we hope that match to match we don’t have more of this feeling.

“And we try to pass this kind of match where we are winning 1-0, more relaxed, more calm.”

This win moved Leeds back to the top of the Championship, above Swansea on goal difference.

They could be bumped back off the top if either Preston or West Brom win their games on Sunday and Monday respectively.

Leeds started brightly and had an early golden chance to open the scoring only for the unmarked Mateusz Klich to volley over wastefully.

Further chances arrived with Stuart Dallas and Patrick Bamford going close.

The breakthrough though arrived six minutes before the interval.

Harrison cut in from the left and pulled the ball back to feed Roberts who coolly slotted home his first goal of the season.

QPR offered precious little going forward but fashioned a rare chance after the restart.

Eberechi Eze was played in by Ryan Manning but Eze’s snapshot was well blocked by a back-tracking Harrison.

Rangers were slowly working their way into the contest and just before the hour they registered a first shot on target but Manning’s shot was comfortably dealt with by Kiko Casilla.

Down the other end Roberts wasted a great chance to double his tally when he crashed a shot over the bar after being picked out by Kalvin Phillips.

The hosts thought they had gone 2-0 up just after when Bamford nodded home from Roberts’ centre but the flag was immediately raised for offside.

The failure to seal a second goal raised the tension inside Elland Road and Rangers missed a glorious chance to capitalise and restore parity.

Substitute Todd Kane whipped in a cross that picked out Jordan Hugill but he planted a header wide.

That proved to be costly as Leeds finally got some breathing space with a second goal from Harrison.

Harrison played a one-two before bending an effort around Kelly and into the net to seal a well-earned win for the hosts.

Rangers’ boss Mark Warburton admitted the Hugill chance was a missed opportunity for his team.

He said: “It’s a tough place to come and Leeds are a very talented team.

“We probably didn’t create enough in the first half. In the second half we started well and at 1-0 with 20 minutes to go we had a big, big chance.

“They’re the fine margins at this level.

“We didn’t quite have that belief to really go and get something out of the game.”