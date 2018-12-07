The big Friday Premier League quiz

Tired of your mates recycling the same old football trivia questions from years gone by?

Bring them bang up-to-date and get them guessing with our Opta-powered Premier League quiz.

All the answers are at the bottom of the page, so you can claim the high ground when it comes to statistical knowledge!

1. James Milner could make his 500th Premier League appearance when Liverpool visit Bournemouth. Should he feature, the versatile midfielder will be the second youngest to achieve the landmark at 32 years and 338 days old. Which other former England international was quicker to reach the personal milestone?

2. Ahead of hosting Huddersfield Town at Emirates Stadium, in-form Arsenal have lost just two of their last 19 Premier League home games. Both defeats came against the same team - do you know who?

3. Fulham boss Claudio Ranieri will be aiming to become only the third manager to win a Premier League game away at Old Trafford with two different clubs. Can you name the two who have already done so against Manchester United?

4. Only one player has scored more away Premier League goals at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea than Sergio Aguero's tally of five. Can you name him?

5. Richarlison has scored seven goals in 13 Premier League appearances this season for Everton ahead of the Monday fixture against former club Watford. How many did he manage for the Hornets in 2017-18 before moving to Goodison Park?

Answers:

1. Gareth Barry

2. Manchester City

3. Martin O'Neill and Rafael Benitez

4. Robin van Persie

5. Five (in 38 appearances)