The big Friday Premier League quiz

Tired of your mates recycling the same old football trivia questions from years gone by?

Bring them bang up-to-date and get them guessing with our Opta-powered Premier League quiz.

All the answers are at the bottom of the page, so you can claim the high ground when it comes to statistical knowledge!

1. Unai Emery and Jurgen Klopp will go head-to-head for the second time in their careers when Arsenal host Liverpool in a blockbuster at Emirates Stadium on Saturday. What was the year, competition and final scoreline of their only other meeting?

2. Burnley have lost their last two Premier League games 4-0 and 5-0. Only two clubs have ever lost three on the trot in the Premier League by a minimum of four goals. Who wasthe the mostrecent, in August 2010?

3. Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has kept six successive clean sheets in the Premier League. Can you name the last goalkeeper to have gone seven in a row without being breached?

4. Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has only ever recorded one Premier League victory against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Who was he managing at the time?

5. Which player would Ryan Sessegnon beat to become the youngest player to score in consecutive Premier League away matches if he nets for Fulham against Huddersfield Town on Monday?

Answers:

1. Emery's Sevilla beat Klopp's Liverpool 3-1 in the Europa League final in 2016.

2. Wigan. West Ham were the first in March in 2008.

3. Edwin van der Sar for Manchester United in 2009 (14 consecutive clean sheets).

4. Blackburn Rovers (on his first visit in April 1998).

5. Wayne Rooney.