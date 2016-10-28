Bilic credits players for West Ham's revival

Slaven Bilic insists West Ham's recent fine form is due to his players' performances, rather than a change in system.

The Hammers had won just once in their opening seven Premier League games of the season until Bilic switched to a three-man defence.

West Ham have since managed back-to-back league victories, while also beating Chelsea in the EFL Cup, to get their campaign back on track.

However, Bilic deflected any praise onto his players, with Cheikhou Kouyate, who has dropped from midfield into the back-line, picked out as a key performer.

"We are playing good at the moment," he told a news conference ahead of Sunday's trip to Everton. "We have to build on those three wins - they have given us confidence.

"We changed the system a bit, and, OK, it's important - especially when the results come - but it's more about the players' movement.

"Kouyate has helped to stabilise the defence and also helps us to create from the back."

Bilic was further boosted by the return of club-record signing Andre Ayew from injury in the win over Chelsea, and the Ghana international is now closing in on a start after his London Stadium cameo.

"We have a few knocks and all that [from the Chelsea game], but nothing bad, so all those who played should all be fit and available for Sunday," Bilic added.

"Ayew is very close to being able to start. He had a long break. It's great to have him back. He came on and did really good."

Ayew suffered a thigh injury in West Ham's league clash with Chelsea in the opening round of the campaign, having signed in the off-season from Swansea, where he netted 12 Premier League goals last term.