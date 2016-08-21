Bilic expecting West Ham chairmen to be 'generous'

Slaven Bilic was delighted to see West Ham earn their first Premier League victory at London Stadium and expects the club's chairmen to be "generous" as he looks to add another signing in this transfer window.

In a game lacking in quality, Michail Antonio stepped up to seal West Ham's first league win in their new home, his late header enough to see off 10-man Bournemouth.

Despite the likes of Andy Carroll, Dimitri Payet, Manuel Lanzini and club-record signing Andre Ayew all missing Sunday's clash, Bilic - who has been linked with making a move for Manchester City striker Wilfried Bony - was impressed with his side's display and hopes to do more business before the window shuts.

"A few of the injuries - Lanzini, Payet - they should be back soon," Bilic, who did not confirm or deny any interest in Bony, told Sky Sports.

"So if you’re talking about creativity then we are okay, because nobody has five players like that. For example there is only one David Silva at Manchester City.

"With Andre Ayew, it’s a long term injury. Hopefully he'll be back in December, so we are going to try to get one if possible. I think the chairmen are going to be very generous, if we can find a proper one, but a proper one is very hard to find.

"There's not a team in Europe linked with more players than West Ham. But I will talk with the directors on Monday morning about getting one, and if we do it will be a good one, but if not we will survive anyway.

"The lads were brilliant today. It wasn't a great game of football, we didn't expect today to be able to play like Brazil, because with the greatest respect we were missing four players who play like that.

"It's a big win. I was gutted after Chelsea, with the late goal. But you don't want to be on zero points after the first game, and definitely not after the second and then you have to go to Manchester City, and then there's the international break.

"So add on top of that it’s our first game [at London Stadium], if we didn’t win people would start asking questions. 'Is this the right home?' So hopefully we've stopped it."