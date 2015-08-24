Bilic feeling the pressure at West Ham

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic conceded the heat is already on to deliver results following an indifferent start to the 2015-16 season.

Bilic and Co. opened their Premier League campaign with a stunning victory at Arsenal but the Londoners have since lost consecutive matches following Saturday's 4-3 defeat at home to newcomers Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Croatian boss, who replaced Sam Allardyce on a three-year deal, is aware he must address West Ham's form, having already seen the club bow out of the UEFA Europa League via the third qualifying round.

"I am under pressure," Bilic said. "That comes with the territory and that is why I have to turn it around.

"We were again second-best [against Bournemouth] and I don't like this situation. Playing like this we can't expect to win many games."

Bilic added: "I can't blame the fans [for booing]. They are behind us to be fair, in the first half and the second half. But what do you expect if we are two down against a team?

"Okay, they are a good team who got promoted and to be fair it could have been worse at 2-0 down. The reactions from the fans were normal. The expectations are high anywhere you go."