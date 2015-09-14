Bilic hails two-goal Payet

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic paid tribute to Dimitri Payet after the Frenchman's brace inspired his side to a comfortable 2-0 Premier League win over Newcastle United.

Former Marseille man Payet continued his impressive start to life in England with goals early in both halves at Upton Park on Monday - curling home the opener past Tim Krul before volleying his second in following a rebound off the crossbar.

And Bilic stated the winger had always been a primary transfer target when he arrived at the club in the close-season.

"Payet is a player I wanted from the start," the former Besiktas boss told Sky Sports.

"I hoped he was going to come but it happened so quick, I couldn't believe it. It was done in five days. I didn't believe it was going to happen

"I know him for a long time, I tried to get him to Besiktas last year but it was impossible. He is one of those players who is not only a great player but he makes players around him better."

Chelsea loanee Victor Moses enjoyed a promising West Ham debut before being replaced by Andy Carroll, who made his first appearance since February following various injury problems.

Following West Ham's first home league win of the season, Bilic added: "We fully deserved the three points, we were better from the start and we scored at the right times.

"The goals gave us confidence and you are always better after them. From that moment, Newcastle put us under a bit of pressure as we were defending too deep.

"In the second half I am really proud, because we were solid, good at keeping the ball and great at counter-attacks.

"It is small proof we are on the right way and that we really did well in the transfer window."