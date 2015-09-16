Bilic has given Dinamo advice - Mamic

Dinamo Zagreb coach Zoran Mamic is confident his side can compete with Arsenal in the Champions League on Wednesday, having been given advice by West Ham manager Slaven Bilic.

The sides meet at the Stadion Maksimir in Group F this week, with Arsene Wenger's men having won three of their opening five Premier League outings.

However, their only defeat came at the hands of Bilic's West Ham at the Emirates Stadium on the opening day of the season.

And Mamic has turned to former Croatia team-mate Bilic for a helping hand as Dinamo look to end a six-match losing streak against English opposition.

"Yes, I have spoken to Slaven Bilic, he gave me a few words of advice," Mamic said.

"I have met Wenger when we were selling Eduardo to Arsenal, he is top expert, has great results, and it is a privilege to face him.

"I have watched Arsenal in many games, I went to see them against Stoke this weekend and I got the impression they were playing in second, third gear, and should have won 10-0!

"It is frightening and fascinating how they play. I believe we will be better than Stoke."

Mamic added: "This is great reward for me as a coach and for our team.

"We are aware of reality and quality of opponents, but with fanatic fight we can achieve something.

"Dinamo has bad record against English teams, but that was mostly due to big quality difference, Dinamo has always changed its style of play, and it is very hard to adopt new philosophy just for one match in only several days.

"That is why we will not change our style of play for tomorrow, we will not experiment, but play as we usually do."