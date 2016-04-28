Bilic has no concerns over Cresswell future

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic does not fear losing Aaron Cresswell, despite recent reports linking the full-back with a move to Liverpool or Manchester City.

Cresswell has been a standout performer for West Ham since signing from Ipswich Town in 2014, prompting some to deem him worthy of an England call up for Euro 2016.

But Bilic insists the 26-year-old is happy in east London, with Cresswell contracted to the club until 2020.

"Aaron Cresswell is having a great season," he told a news conference. "He was player of the year last year, he's a great professional and he's always available. He's great.

"He had a great season last season, on the ball and with his crossing and technique. He is almost a playmaker from defence.

"Aaron improved defensively and is almost a complete player now. He naturally became of interest to so many good clubs.

"I spoke to him. First, he is under contract and second, and more importantly, he is really happy here and can't wait for the future."