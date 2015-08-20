Bilic relishing Song's West Ham return

Slaven Bilic is relishing the arrival of Alex Song as the midfielder closes in on a return to West Ham.

West Ham co-chairman David Sullivan on Wednesday revealed that Song is on the verge of a move to Upton Park, with the Barcelona midfielder due to undergo a medical before the deal can be completed.

Bilic is backing the former Arsenal man to make his presence felt in the London club's midfield once again after impressing during a loan spell last season.

"You've seen the chairman's statement on Alex Song, and we've agreed the terms. Now it's subject to the medical." said the former Croatia coach.

"We are really confident that he will pass that and everyone agrees, football people across the country, that he was brilliant last year.

"If we can get him playing like that across the whole season he could be crucial."