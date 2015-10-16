Bilic wary of 'special' Cabaye

Slaven Bilic says West Ham face a huge challenge when they take on Crystal Palace on Saturday and highlighted the threat of Yohan Cabaye, who he labelled a "special" talent.

West Ham go into the game at Selhurst Park two spots below fourth-placed Palace in the Premier League, and Bilic was full of praise for Alan Pardew's side - and midfielder Cabaye in particular - in his pre-match media conference.

"Palace are a good team, they are good in everything - defending, contacts, counter attacks," Bilic said on Friday.

"They also have Cabaye who can do special things on the pitch. They are doing really, really good. It is a London derby, it is a great game and it will be an extremely difficult test."

Bilic is concerned the international break may have come at a bad time for West Ham - with their momentum stalled after a run of five league games unbeaten - but feels there is little he can do to ensure his players continue as they left off.

He continued: "You can't stop players losing momentum.

"You can try to press a pause button but then to restart it when they come back… even on the best DVDs when you press pause, you can't make a meal.

"Maybe you can make a sandwich, but then after one minute it automatically starts again and you have to rush back. We have to restart it again and I hope we can do it."

The West Ham boss also revealed that star striker Enner Valencia is nearing a return to the team having been out since July with a knee problem.

"He is looking sharp and very good," added Bilic. "Now it is just a matter of fitness and slowly getting him in shape to be fit.

"He played 20 minutes against Reading in the practice match and looked really well. But he still needs a couple of weeks.

"He is not in contention - but then when I see him on the training ground I think 'maybe Saturday' as he is one of those who makes you think."