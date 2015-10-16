Trending

Bilic wary of 'special' Cabaye

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic highlighted the threat of Yohan Cabaye ahead of his side's clash with Crystal Palace.

Slaven Bilic says West Ham face a huge challenge when they take on Crystal Palace on Saturday and highlighted the threat of Yohan Cabaye, who he labelled a "special" talent.

West Ham go into the game at Selhurst Park two spots below fourth-placed Palace in the Premier League, and Bilic was full of praise for Alan Pardew's side - and midfielder Cabaye in particular - in his pre-match media conference.

"Palace are a good team, they are good in everything - defending, contacts, counter attacks," Bilic said on Friday.

"They also have Cabaye who can do special things on the pitch. They are doing really, really good. It is a London derby, it is a great game and it will be an extremely difficult test."

Bilic is concerned the international break may have come at a bad time for West Ham - with their momentum stalled after a run of five league games unbeaten - but feels there is little he can do to ensure his players continue as they left off.

He continued: "You can't stop players losing momentum. 

"You can try to press a pause button but then to restart it when they come back… even on the best DVDs when you press pause, you can't make a meal.

"Maybe you can make a sandwich, but then after one minute it automatically starts again and you have to rush back. We have to restart it again and I hope we can do it."

The West Ham boss also revealed that star striker Enner Valencia is nearing a return to the team having been out since July with a knee problem.

"He is looking sharp and very good," added Bilic. "Now it is just a matter of fitness and slowly getting him in shape to be fit.

"He played 20 minutes against Reading in the practice match and looked really well. But he still needs a couple of weeks.

"He is not in contention - but then when I see him on the training ground I think 'maybe Saturday' as he is one of those who makes you think."