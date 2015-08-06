Bility gets no CAF backing in FIFA presidential race

Liberian Football Association chairman Musa Bility will not receive support from the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) in his attempts to become FIFA president.

Bility has previously made bold claims that he was best-placed to succeed Sepp Blatter, due to him representing African football - whose voting power carries considerable sway.

In an interview with Omnisport last month, Bility said: "How can you say that he [Michel Platini] is the favourite? If the favourite is a popular candidate, then you have to show me his popularity.

"I think that I am the favourite. I come from the most popular continent. I do represent the largest block in football where the underprivileged nations are."

However, following a meeting of CAF's executive committee on Thursday, it has been revealed that Bility's confidence may have been misplaced.

A statement read: "After a fraternal exchange, full of sincerity and cordiality, the CAF Executive Committee decided unanimously not to offer the requested support of CAF to Mr. Musa Bility, whilst wishing him luck in the continuation of his endeavour.

"To preserve the interests and unity of African football, it was agreed that Africa will give time to explore all options and decide."

UEFA president Platini is firmly in the race, as well as Brazil great Zico and former FIFA vice-president Chung Mong-joon. Blatter's unsuccessful rival in May's election, Prince Ali bin al-Hussein, is another potential contender.