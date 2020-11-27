Billiat: We need to test ourselves against big teams

Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat is relishing the chance to lock horns with the finest teams in Africa when they begin their Caf Champions League campaign on Sunday.

The Soweto giants are set to face PWD Bamenda in the first leg of their 2020-21 CAF Champions League Preliminary round at the Omni Sports Stadium in Limbe, South Western Cameroon.

Amakhosi will hold their first training session in Limbe on Friday afternoon before training on the main pitch on Saturday afternoon, as they look to get a feel of pitch conditions.

Billiat, who is no stranger to playing in the Champions League, is confident that his side have to quality to hold their own in the African continental competition.

'I have played Champions League before with a couple of the guys and the team has played it before, I think there's nothing new,' Billiat told the club's media team.

'It's just the way we're going to approach each and every game. It's very important to know when you're playing away and it's very important to know when you're playing at home – every result has to have a meaning behind it.

'I feel like we have a good team and we need to go out there, challenge in Africa and take this team back to where it belongs, and I think it starts now. We needed this [to play in the Champions League], we needed also to test ourselves with big teams out there.'