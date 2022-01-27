Birmingham sign Juninho Bacuna from Rangers

Birmingham have signed Juninho Bacuna from Rangers for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old midfielder becomes Lee Bowyer’s fourth signing of the month.

Bacuna has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal having struggled to make an impact at Ibrox following a switch from Huddersfield last summer.

“It is nice to be here, I am excited to get going,” he told the club’s official site.

“I have got the opportunity to play games and show my abilities. Birmingham is a nice city. It is a big club and I am really excited to be here.

“The most important thing is to build something with the team and the club. I have got three-and-a-half years to do it, I am going to do everything to make it an incredible time.”