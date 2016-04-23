Black not interested in permanent Villa job
Eric Black is not interested in becoming Aston Villa's permanent manager as they begin preparations for life in the Championship.
Aston Villa caretaker manager Eric Black has his sights set on a holiday at the end of the season rather than applying for the permanent role at Villa Park.
Black replaced Remi Garde on a temporary basis last month, but has been unable to turn their fortunes around, with Villa's Premier League relegation confirmed by last weekend's loss to Manchester United.
It was a third successive defeat with Black in charge – and ninth in a row for Villa – and the experience has left the caretaker in no mood to lead the club in the Championship.
"I think I'm going to need a holiday never mind applying for the job," said Black.
"No I haven't applied for it, no.
"I've been asked to be caretaker and keep it going and I'm doing that until told otherwise."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.