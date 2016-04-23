Black not interested in permanent Villa job

Aston Villa caretaker manager Eric Black has his sights set on a holiday at the end of the season rather than applying for the permanent role at Villa Park.

Black replaced Remi Garde on a temporary basis last month, but has been unable to turn their fortunes around, with Villa's Premier League relegation confirmed by last weekend's loss to Manchester United.

It was a third successive defeat with Black in charge – and ninth in a row for Villa – and the experience has left the caretaker in no mood to lead the club in the Championship.

"I think I'm going to need a holiday never mind applying for the job," said Black.

"No I haven't applied for it, no.

"I've been asked to be caretaker and keep it going and I'm doing that until told otherwise."