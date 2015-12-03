Blackburn transfer ban lifted

Championship club Blackburn Rovers will be allowed to buy players in the January transfer window after their embargo for breaking Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules was lifted.

Rovers have been unable to purchase players since December 2014 and missed the first opportunity to have it lifted in June.

With their finances now within the rules, however, Blackburn can now strengthen next month as they look to improve on their position of 14th in the second tier.

"It is a building block and one little stage in trying to rebuild this club," Rovers boss Paul Lambert told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"Everybody behind the scenes, the board, staff and especially the owners, deserve a lot of credit.

"We won't be able spend massive millions because we are out of the embargo because one thing is for sure, certainly we don't want to be in this position again."