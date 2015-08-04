Blackpool handed suspended deduction

League One outfit Blackpool have been handed a suspended three-point deduction by a Football Disciplinary Commission, it has been confirmed.

The sanction, suspended for the next two seasons, relates to the abandonment of the club's season-closing Championship clash with Huddersfield Town on May 2, which had to be halted after fans invaded the pitch to protest against chairman Karl Oyston's running of the club.

Fans sat in the centre circle and set off flares, leaving the teams unable to continue and resulting in an abandonment after a delay of more than an hour.

The Football League subsequently confirmed a goalless scoreline for the game and charged Blackpool with failing to fulfil a fixture.

Blackpool have already been served with a £50,000 fine by the Football Association.

An application from the Football League for Blackpool to be required to pay Huddersfield supporters compensation was denied.