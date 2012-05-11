Blackpool v West Ham competition Ts and Cs

WIN:Tickets to Blackpool v West Ham

• The promoter is FourFourTwo.com . This draw is open to all UK residents (excluding Northern Ireland) who are aged 18 or over at the time of entry excluding employees of npower and/or its associated companies, their immediate family or anyone else professionally connected with the draw.

• The prize is one pair of tickets to the npower Championship Play-Off Final 2012. The tickets are in the Blackpool supporters end.

• The closing date for entries is 11:59pm on May 14 2012. Entries received after this date and time will not be accepted.

• One winner will be drawn at random from all entries submitted in accordance with these terms and conditions by an independent person. Winners will be contacted within 24 hours of the closing date.

• No responsibility can be accepted for and npower has the right to disqualify lost, late or incomplete entries and any entry not made in accordance with these terms and conditions. npower’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

• Only one entry per household is permitted. Third party or bulk entries will be excluded. No responsibility can be accepted for entries that are damaged, lost or not received by the promoter.

• In circumstances beyond the promoter's control the promoter reserves the right to amend or vary the prizes. There is no cash alternative.

• No purchase is necessary for entry into this prize draw. No element of the prize is transferable.

• In the event that the promoter (having used its reasonable endeavours to do so) is unable to contact a winner within 24 hours of the draw then the promoter reserves the right to draw another winner.

• All participants in this prize draw will be deemed to have accepted, and be bound by, these terms and conditions and by any other requirements set out in the promotional material as if they were set out in these terms and conditions.

• Winners agree to appear and participate in npower publicity activity or other media opportunities if so required (which could include radio interviews, newspaper interviews or broadcast appearances).

• No costs or expenses incurred by you in entering this prize draw or in using the prize (including, without limitation, any travel, food, drink or accommodation costs) will be re-imbursed.

• You shall be responsible for the behaviour of any guest that you take.

• By entering this prize draw you confirm that you are not subject to any football banning order and that you will not take as a guest anyone subject to the same.

• npower is not responsible for the manner in which the event takes place. npower has no responsibility in relation to the use of the tickets or the organisation or conduct of the match or any surrounding events (including liability for rescheduling, delays, interruptions or cancellations). Third party terms and conditions may apply to prize tickets.

