Blades defender Maguire hints at Hull move

The 21-year-old Maguire - capped for England at youth levels - is highly rated and has been linked with moves to both Hull and Wolves.

With Sheffield United still in League One, a move to Hull is likely to appeal, and their involvement in the UEFA Europa League seems to have excited Maguire.

He told Sky Sports News on Monday: "Playing in the Premier League and Europe will be a dream for me at this stage of my career.

"I've played nearly 170 games. I'm just 21 and the Sheffield United fans know I've given my all in every game I've played."

The centre-back has made 166 appearances for Sheffield United since breaking through in the 2010-11 season.

He played 52 times for the club last term, scoring six goals as they made a run to the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

They had their cup run ended by Hull, though, who scored four times in the second half to win 5-3 at Wembley.