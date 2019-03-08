Blades at full strength as Baldock returns

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has a full-strength squad at his disposal for the South Yorkshire derby against Rotherham.

Defender George Baldock is back in contention for the Blades after missing their last three matches with a calf injury.

Wilder has indicated he could make changes due to his side’s busy schedule, with David McGoldrick and Martin Cranie among those pushing to start.

Midfielder Oliver Norwood is walking a disciplinary tightrope, with one more booking set to rule him out of the next two games against Brentford and Leeds.

Rotherham boss Paul Warne has minor concerns over Jon Taylor and Michael Ihiekwe ahead of the short trip to Bramall Lane.

The pair started in last week’s 3-2 win over Blackburn and look set to shrug off knocks they subsequently sustained in training this week.

Long-term injury victims Sean Raggett (ankle) and Kyle Vassell (groin) remain out for at least another month.

Otherwise Warne has no new injury concerns as the Millers look to continue their battle for survival.