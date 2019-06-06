Blair Alston joins Hamilton from St Johnstone

Hamilton have signed their second player from St Johnstone this summer with the capture of midfielder Blair Alston.

The 27-year-old follows Brian Easton in moving from Perth to Lanarkshire.

The former Falkirk player spent three years with Saints, and scored four goals in 26 appearances last season, but was not offered a new contract.

Alston told Hamilton’s website: “(Manager) Brian Rice is a major factor in why I’m here, I worked with him at Falkirk and I know how he wants to play.

“I had a good few years at St Johnstone, it’s just one of those things where a change is something I needed.

Accies head coach Rice added: “He adds experience to the squad and that’s something that’s important to support our academy players making that step up to a first-team environment.

“He’s a fantastic player and I’m looking forward to seeing him playing in Accies colours.”