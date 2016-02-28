Blanc calls for Trapp improvement

Paris Saint-Germain coach Laurent Blanc is unhappy with the mistakes made by Kevin Trapp and warned the goalkeeper he must improve.

Trapp has started all but one Ligue 1 game for PSG this season, with Blanc's men topping the table by 24 points ahead of Sunday's trip to Lyon.

But Blanc said he wanted to see better from the 25-year-old German, particularly during the Champions League knockout stages.

"[Trapp] is not satisfied when he's making mistakes, and I'm not either," he said.

"It really cost us against Real Madrid, but don't forget that we had to score one goal in Madrid, and we did not do it.

"I always say that we have to score in this game, but we did not, and we conceded one, so we lost our only game of the season.

"So yes, I think Trapp is making some mistakes because of a lack of focus, and I also think, it's not an excuse, that when you're the PSG keeper during a league game, you don't have a lot to do, so you need to have an extra focus.

"It's not rare during a league game for our keeper to not be involved in the game for a while. This is where you see the great keepers. If they have three, four or five saves to make, they do it.

"I think that Kevin needs to improve in this area, he's aware of it, I talked about it with him, he needs to work on this, it's a skill required to play in a great club like PSG, so it's up to him to work on it."

Angel di Maria and Marco Verratti will miss the clash against Lyon, while Javier Pastore is ready to return from his adductor injury.