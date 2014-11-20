Blanc confident over Ibrahimovic fitness

Ibrahimovic has been plagued with a heel injury this season, but started a competitive match for the first time since September in Sweden's 1-1 Euro 2016 qualifying draw with Montenegro last Saturday, scoring his country's goal in the match.

However, the 33-year-old was missing from Sweden's 1-0 friendly defeat to France on Tuesday in order to continue his recovery.

Concerns arose that Ibrahimovic would be unable to feature at the Stade Saint-Symphorien, but PSG coach Blanc said on Thursday that his talisman is progressing well.

"Zlatan Ibrahimovic is feeling very good, he has some stiffness after his first game with the national team playing 90 minutes but it's logical," he said.

"He has recovered well, he did a recovery session yesterday and today he is ready for the collective session. He is very well."

On the challenge posed by Metz, Blanc added: "There is not a particular part about Metz that I fear. I think the team is in a good form at home and since their promotion to the first division.

"This team has been reinforced with some players of high quality. Metz play at home with their fans and I think the stadium will be full tomorrow.

"I saw them against Lyon, there was a lot of commitment. And this is a team that never gives up, like their coach [Albert Cartier] whom I know a little bit about. So we don't expect an easy game tomorrow."